How to get a COVID-19 vaccine locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 vaccine is readily available at several providers across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

Mahoning County Public Health is currently scheduling appointments for vaccination clinics to be held at its office at 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown, Ohio 44515. Make an appointment here. Walk-ins are welcome.

Check MCPH for schedules of traveling clinics.

The Columbiana County Health Department has a list of providers on its website, which includes some retail locations.

All information for vaccines offered through the Trumbull County Combined Health District can be found on the state website gettheshot.coronavirus.gov.

In Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania, COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at the Mercer County COVID-19 Information Center and at the Lawrence County COVID-19 Information Center.

Many national and local retail pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccines. Check your local store’s website for scheduling information.

Many incentives are now being offered for COVID-19 vaccinations including gift cards and coupons.