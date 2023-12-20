AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shoes take us places. Some people put hundreds of miles on them. Even a child’s shoes can quickly tell us about their interests.

Shoes have stories — if we could just hear them.

Instead of passing out catalogs for a fundraiser, the Ohio Gymnastics Institute booster club is hosting a shoe collection.

“So this is a way while people are getting their new shoes or just cleaning out for the holidays. You know, put them to the side and bring them to us,” said Victoria Calder, who is collecting shoes.

Color, type and size of the shoe don’t matter, as long as it’s wearable.

It’s a new approach to raising money.

“We’re kind of sick of asking people to buy stuff,” Calder said.

“I mean, think about the holidays, you know, you’re buying wrapping paper, food, so we wanted something that could support our athletes, but also support the community as well,” she said.

Collecting the shoes keeps them out of landfills. This is a fundraiser that helps athletes at meets, pay for end-of-year banquets and even college scholarships.

Team OGI is hoping to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes. It gets money back from the organization which gives the shoes another life.

“What they do is they collect the shoes, and they actually distribute them overseas so people can start their own small businesses,” Calder said.

“So they give them to people that normally couldn’t hold jobs. They clean the shoes, repair them and get to sell them to support their families.”

These are the collection points around the Mahoning Valley where shoes will be collected until the end of January:

Ohio Gymnastics Institute – 5701 West Webb Road in Youngstown

5701 West Webb Road in Youngstown Keller Williams Realty – 3810 Star Centre Drive in Canfield

3810 Star Centre Drive in Canfield Youngstown Sports Cards – 106 Boardman Poland Road in Youngstown

106 Boardman Poland Road in Youngstown Giant Eagle, Howland Plaza – 8202 East Market Street in Warren

8202 East Market Street in Warren Planet Fitness, Austintown – 6000 Mahoning Avenue Unit 510 in Austintown

Since the collection started two weeks ago, over 300 pairs of shoes have been collected.