(WKBN)- After your family sets off a backyard fireworks display, Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost said there are ways to dispose of used fireworks safely, especially the duds.

Backyard fireworks displays and sparklers are a staple of the Fourth of July holiday. But last year, roads across the Valley filled up with firework debris. Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost says as long as fireworks explode properly, they can be thrown in the trash. But he warns ones that don’t are extremely dangerous.

“Those ones are the issue — the ones that don’t go off or duds. That’s a big concern. Those pose a big risk to not only the fire departments and the police departments but also to the sanitation workers,” Frost said.

Frost says soaking the fireworks in water ensures the explosives inside can’t combust. While this advice works for commercial fireworks, he warns to stay away from homemade explosives or fireworks that don’t look commercially made.

“We really recommend that if you have some that don’t go off contact your local police or fire departments to take a look and most of the time we will consult the bomb squad as well because those are such a serious risk to everyone involved,” Frost said.

Frost warns to keep kids away from fireworks for their safety, and for things like sparklers, make sure they are cooled completely before you toss them out.

“Make sure you have a good pot of water there to put them in so it’ll completely cool them down. Discarding them is such a big deal, we gotta make sure there’s no heat,” Frost said.

But that’s not the only way we play with fire on the Fourth of July. While frost says propane tanks for grilling shouldn’t be an issue, he says to exercise caution with bonfires, which are allowed under certain parameters in Austintown.

Common sense goes a long way on this holiday.