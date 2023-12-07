LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — The holidays are a time of joy for many, but they can also be a difficult time for some dealing with grief and loss.

Marcy Patton, executive director of Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Board, says grief can come from many different things: losing a loved one or pet, losing a job, a divorce or a tough financial situation to name a few.

Patton says feeling grief is heightened during the holidays because grief doesn’t meet expectations for the time of year.

“The expectation is that this is a happy time and this is a joyful time. And sometimes people aren’t feeling all of that joy and happiness because of things that have occurred in their lives,” Patton said. “And so I think then they start to judge themselves and other people judge them as well.”

Patton says these feelings can make people unsure about celebrating the holidays. She says these feelings can also affect physical health, such as the heart and blood pressure for some.

She says there are a lot of different and helpful ways to deal with holiday grief. First, acknowledge things may be different. Understand your feelings are valid even during the holidays. Finally, surround yourself with people that care about you.

On the other hand, Patton says it’s OK to say no, too.

“You also don’t want to feel pressured to have to be at everything and to accept every invitation,” she said. “If you’re not comfortable with something, maybe be flexible and go for a little while, but it’s OK to leave and not stay for the whole time if that’s difficult for you.”

Patton says another thing to help deal with grief is to help other people. This can be something like volunteering with a charity.

She also says to not cancel the holidays. Hold on to some older traditions and maybe create a new one. Lastly, she says it’s important to remember that it’s OK to feel these different emotions during the holiday season.