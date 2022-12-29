YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not uncommon to feel more body aches and pains during the winter months.

Dr. Anthony Russo, with Steward Medical, said the colder temperatures are to blame. He said that stretching, eating a well-balanced diet and staying hydrated are ways to combat aches and pains.

Dr. Russo also said staying active is the best way to prevent joint pain.

If you are experiencing immense pain, go see your doctor.

“You keep the muscles active and stretched, and it allows better blood flow to the joints, which promotes healing,” he said.

Dr. Russo advises speaking with a health care professional before taking any medications.