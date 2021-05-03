How to check: Anyone at any age can develop skin cancer

Anyone at any age can develop skin cancer

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – May is skin cancer awareness month. And for the entire month of May, Salem Regional Medical Center will be offering skin cancer screenings.

Appointments can be set up through the plastic surgery department.

Dr. Linda Camp said there are five things you need to look for with skin cancer and it’s easy to remember as ABCDE. (Source: Centers for Disease Control)

“A” stands for asymmetrical. Does the mole or spot have an irregular shape with two parts that look very different?

“B” stands for border. Is the border irregular or jagged?

“C” is for color. Is the color uneven?

“D” is for diameter. Is the mole or spot larger than the size of a pea?

“E” is for evolving. Has the mole or spot changed during the past few weeks or months?

“I’ve taken skin cancer off of 20-year-olds, which is unheard of when I began in practice. So, at this point, if you have a changing lesion or a nevus or a mole or spot, it is really good to have it examined,” Camp said.

Anyone at any age can develop skin cancer.