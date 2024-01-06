BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As temperatures drop, local rescue dogs are hoping to find forever families to snuggle up with.

The Healthy Hearts & Paws Project is hoping to give their rescues that chance Sunday with its first-ever Puppy Palooza event.

We caught up with founder Jason Cooke while he was working on their new rescue space.

He said right now, between the shelter and fosters, they’re caring for 100 dogs including lots of young puppies.

He hopes the adoption event creates room to rescue more dogs.

“We are constantly full, constantly overfull, as is every other shelter in the area,” he said. “It’s very important, especially now, for people to open up their heart and homes, foster [or] adopt so we that we can alleviate overcrowding.”

The event will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Brookfield location on Collar Price Road.

He encourages people to go to their website, healthyheartsproject.org, to fill out an application ahead of time.