YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday marked the 61st annual Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown.

Sprites, carolers, woodsmen, shepherds and kings filled the church as the choir sang.

The goal is to celebrate the arrival of the three kings at Christ’s birth.

There are about 70 people in the cast.

Meg Silver has been directing the production since 2011.

She loves how generations of the congregation come together to play a part in the festival.

“We have families with children and grandchildren that have done this for many, many, many generations. It’s a tradition that we’ve held on to for a really, really long time,” she said.

The Boar’s Head Festival can be traced back to Oxford University in the mid-14th century.

It was brought to America in the 19th century.