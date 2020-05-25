How the Valley is celebrating Memorial Day during a pandemic

Many celebrations across the Valley are still doing Memorial Day services, some are even streaming them on their social media pages

(WYTV) – This Pandemic has changed the way we will celebrate this Memorial Day. Many events are turning virtual this year.

Many celebrations across the Valley are still doing Memorial Day services, some are even streaming them on their social media pages.

The Sons of the American Legion in Poland say they wouldn’t miss the opportunity to honor those who served our country.

“The people who are buried beneath the american flag did everything they could for us and it’s the least we can do is to do everything that we can to make sure that they are remembered on memorial day,” said Jeff Vrabel Sr., Sons of the American Legion Member.

Hubbard will also be streaming their ceremony on their city website and Brookfield Township will be streaming their celebration through their Facebook page.

The Boardman High School’s band decided that they aren’t canceling their Memorial Day celebration, but are now playing TAPS from home.

On Memorial Day, starting around noon, band members will go out on their front porch or lawn and play their instrument.

Band director Tim Tuite says that this is bigger than the band. They have reached out to anyone in the community to join them with whatever instrument they play and they are also hoping it reaches far beyond Boardman.

“The fact that we can do it even though we’re not right beside each other. The fact that we can have a really cool moment in our community and our kids are still performing and our seniors get to play one more time and it’s for a great cause. I think that’s what really has generated the most excitement,” said Boardman High School Band Director Tim Tuite.

The band created hashtags that they want people to use if they participate today. Their goal was that this would get to at least one person in all 50 states, and that TAPS would be playing in honor of fallen veterans everywhere today.

If you have a Boardman band member as a neighbor or just want to join in, that starts at 11 a.m. Monday.

Here is a list of virtual events happening in the Valley:

Brookfield TWP – Streaming on township Facebook Page.

Austintown – The American Legion Post 301 in Austintown will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9:00 am on Memorial Day. This we be held at the Wickliff Circle Veterans Park. There will be a laying of the wreaths, a speech by American Legion Post 301 Commander David Ewing Jr. Followed by a moment of silence, a 21 gun salute and the playing of TAPS.

Boardman – At noon, about 1,000 members of the Boardman band, orchestra and chorus — from fifth to 12th grade — will commence a performance of Taps and the National Anthem from their doorsteps and front yards.

Canfield – American Legino Post 177 canceled services, previously at Gazebo on the Village Green with a speaker, high school marching band, a march to the Canfield East Cemetary, Rifle squad fires over graves, return to War Vets Museum to recognize new names, usualy got 200-250 people. This year the Post will conduct a limited service at the Canfield East Cemetery open to Post members, only.

The following names will be posted on the Wall of Honor this year and these veterans will be formally recognized at the 2021 Memorial Day Services: David S. Baker, WWII, Christopher Mazgaj, Sr., Vietnam, Thomas L. Phillips, WWII, Thomas Phillips, Vietnam, Victor Richley, Korean War Kenneth Snyder, WWII.

Hubbard – Virtual memorial day ceremony on Facebook via Kyle Mayor and at CityOfHubbard-OH.gov.

Jackson Milton Football Field – 8:45 – Vietnam Flag Raising, 9 a.m. – civilian procession with fire vehicles to Jackson TWP Cemetary

Lisbon – no parade – ceremony in the morning at Lisbon Cemetary

Poland – Vrabel said that Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 will hold a small ceremony with limited attendance at the War Memorial Building Post 15 Home located at35 Cortland Street for Memorial Day, which will be streamed on FacebookLive, and can be found atwww.facebook.com/SALSquadron15.

Vienna – Two Vietnam Veterans will be holding a small service at the Memorial in Vienna at noon. The Memorial is on the corner of SR 193 and Warren Sharon Rd.