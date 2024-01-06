WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter seems like it is finally here. With snow projected throughout the weekend, state departments are working around the clock to keep you safe.

“With this being one of the first winter storms of the year, people are used to driving on dry pavement and [in] good conditions. There sometimes can be slick spots…please just go slow, ” ODOT spokesperson Justin Chesnic said.

Their snow plows were loading up with salt and heading out onto the roads to stay ahead of the snow on Saturday.

There were over 40 trucks between Mahoning and Trumbull counties, he said.

“Temperatures are pretty warm, all things considered,” he said. “So as long as it stays above 20 degrees, we’ll just use salt and salt brine. If it drops below 20, then we start using calcium chloride.”

Over in Mercer County, winter weather preparations are in full swing.

“In Mercer County, we have 35 plow trucks and 72 operators. So we’ll be a full staff with those numbers,” PennDOT spokesperson Saxon Daugherty said.

While plows are out – they might be going below the speed limit – so give them space and don’t pass them, Chesnic said.

“It’s always better to be behind a vehicle that’s treating a road than to try and pass and get out in front of conditions that may not be treated,” he said.

As temperatures drop into the night, officials are asking you to slow down and avoid going out unless you have to.