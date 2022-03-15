(WYTV) — There’s new statewide data Tuesday night in the fight to deal with Alzheimer’s and dementia and the numbers in Ohio are increasing.

The Greater East Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said by 2025, the number of people living with Alzheimer’s is projected to grow to 250,000 — that’s a 13.6% increase.

Right now there are more than 400,000 caregivers in the state racking up more than 600 million hours of unpaid care.

That’s valued at more than $10 billion in unpaid care.

One area leader said we can expect the numbers to grow nationally as baby boomers and other generations get older.

“By 2050 — we see this from an American perspective — going from about six and a half million Americans up to about 12 to 13. So we foresee over the next 30 years a doubling and not just foresee, but you know, in our models, when we look at this, we see a doubling from 6 million to almost double the 30 million, so it’s not going away anytime soon,” said Eric VanVlymen.

He added education and advocacy are key.

