BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – As we reported previously, there is a group that wants to change the name of Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park.

House Bill 261 has been introduced to the Ohio General Assembly for the name change. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Mike Loychik, R-63rd District.

Now, we know how much that name change could cost. It would be around $300,000 to change all the signs to the former president’s name.

Loychik has six co-sponsors for the bill so far.