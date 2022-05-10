YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a beautiful week outside and everyone in the Valley is out soaking up the sun, but a local dermatologist warns that the sun is only good in small doses.

Dr. Abby Vrable said it’s important to wear a high SPF sunscreen and reapply it every few hours. Also, wear long sleeves, pants, and sunglasses to protect yourself from sun exposure.

Another important step is to know your own history when it comes to the risk of developing skin cancer. The number of sunburns that you’ve suffered could be very telling.

“If you’ve had greater than five sunburns, that doubles your increase of developing a melanoma. If you’ve had a long period of sun exposure – if you’ve had tanning experience.” Vrable said.

Vrable said even one time tanning can increase your risk.

If you have had a lot of sun exposure or have a new mole that looks unusual, Vrable advises seeing your dermatologist.