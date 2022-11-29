TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s Giving Tuesday — a day following the seasonal shopping holidays: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, that encourages people to give back. But with high costs associated with inflation, we wondered what sort of an impact it has had on charitable giving. We spoke with officials from two nonprofits about how inflation has affected donations.

The Salvation Army of Warren is in the midst of its busy donation season. The organization is currently working on both its Angel Tree Program to give toys to about 1,700 children at Christmas and its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

“It goes in spurts, it’s like a roller coaster. Sometimes all of a sudden we get all kinds of donations and then we don’t get any and then it picks back up,” said Capt. Chris Williams with the Salvation Army of Warren.

Williams says their Red Kettle goal is higher this year: $110,000. As of Monday, the campaign has already brought in around $21,000, which is about $6,000 more than last year at the same point in the campaign. It’s a trend Williams hopes continues.

“A lot of people are donating today because of the fact that it’s Giving Tuesday and it’s getting into the end of the calendar year,” Williams said.

Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor says the organization’s regular donors have continued giving, but some have donated smaller amounts.

“Fortunately, they’re still sending because, of course, every dollar makes a positive impact. But we are seeing people having to dial back a little bit on what they’re giving,” Shandor said.

She believes it’s because there isn’t as much left over after everyday expenses like bills and groceries are paid.

No matter how big or small the donation is, Shandor says every dollar does help and money raised goes to help animals who are at the shelter.

“Whether it’s $100, whether it’s $5, it goes so far,” Shandor said.

A sentiment echoed by the Salvation Army too.

“Even if it’s just the change that’s in their pocket, it all adds up and just that it could end up helping your neighbor,” Williams said.