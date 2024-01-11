YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stacey Altiere helps run a human trafficking awareness coalition in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.

“In my experience, typically, people are not aware at all that they’re in a trafficking situation,” she said.

Trafficking, she said, isn’t like it is in movies and TV shows.

Instead of people being pulled into vans – Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said it’s often cyber-related crimes.

“Almost 100% of this illegal industry is done through the internet, through different apps, through different ways to contact people, through different websites,” he said.

Human trafficking in the Valley is often related to poverty, addiction, online grooming and abuse.

“A lot of times it is drug-related or opioid-related. Obviously, this is not something that anyone would do willingly. It’s coercion. It’s blackmail sometimes,” Altiere said.

Greene said over 70% of trafficking victims are women, but even more surprising, “one-third of those trafficking victims are under the age of 18.”

Local lawmakers, like Rep. Nick Santucci, are introducing legislation to increase penalties and prison time for those convicted of trafficking –especially when victims are under 18.

Meantime, organizations like The Ohio Response, Recovery, and Intervention Network (ORRIN) work to help victims by meeting them where they are and providing rehabilitation, housing and other needs.

“Whether they’re labeled as a prostitute or a runaway, where that is truly not the case – no one dreams of being any one of those things,” Altiere said.

“So why are they there and how do we get them back to a better place?”

