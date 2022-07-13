YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been a hot and dry summer so far, and many yards and plants aren’t looking the best right now. Finally, with some rain in the forecast, will it be enough to bring some color back to your garden?

Shrubs and flowers aren’t looking so lively just yet as lots are more brown than green.

“It’s tough. It’s this kind of weather. It’s particularly tough,” said Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape.

Each year, the group plants flowers within the city, but this year has been extra difficult.

“We literally get everything watered in and have to start all over again because, you know, for them to survive,” Letson said.

The lack of rain this summer has been difficult on most plants and has caused lots of people to put in extra work watering their plants on their own. Letson, however, says there are certain plants that fare better in the heat.

“Zinnias, along with some Black-eyed Susans, which are perennials, can us. Those are bulbs that we plant every year and we dig those up,” Letson said.

Even though these plants fare better in the heat, water is still a must.

“We’re also up here watering every four or five days,” Letson said.

With scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tonight, Letson says a good four to five hours of slow, steady rainfall really helps. But, it’s not just water that helps plants.

“The other thing that you need is you need the nitrogen. Lightning helps put the nitrogen in the soil, in the ground for the plants,” Letson said.