WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The tri-county area is getting major funding from a state program to help with a still serious problem — lead paint.

There’s applications already arriving at Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP), asking for help. The organization has received $1.8 million from the state to assist with these type of projects.

“This is a first time we received funding dedicated specifically to lead abatement and then lead safe renovation work,” said Lisa Ramsey, TNP’s deputy director.

Lead-based paint was outlawed for residential use 45 years ago, but over 75% of the houses in Trumbull County were built prior to 1978. They could still have lead paint, and Ramsey said that’s a problem.

“Lead is kind of that unspoken, dangerous contaminants, so we really want to try to reduce risk of exposure to children throughout the county,” Ramsey said.

A home will get the most work done if a child in the house has elevated lead levels in their blood, but other homes qualify, too. TNP wants the money to stretch and help as many as possible.

“We anticipate that that should address at least 50 homes,” Ramsey said. “It depends on the scope of work in each household, but that’s at least 50 households that their children, elderly, pregnant individuals will no longer be exposed to those type of contaminants.”

There’s a big need for contractors who have a certificate to perform this work. TNP can also help others become lead certified.

The workload is tremendous in this area and now the funding is there to provide the most help.

“We just don’t receive this kind of money, and we’re really really eager to get this deployed across the county and start helping households,” Ramsey said.

Mahoning County is getting $2.7 million, which is says will help it fix over 100 homes, and Columbiana County has received $897,000.

The state has allocated $84 million to help stop lead exposure in homes, childcare facilities and congregate settings.