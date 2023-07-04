(WKBN)- Over the past several weeks, we’ve reported on a number of animal hoarding cases across the Valley.

But why does this happen?

Local Clinical Counselor Trish Taylor explains in most cases she sees, animal hoarding is often a behavioral response to trauma, frequently unresolved childhood trauma. She explains that hoarding animals is a way to try and fill that void, and it becomes too much to handle and maintain.

“I didn’t get safety insecurity I didn’t get guidance somebody essentially failed to provide that for me. In particular, are a good source of unconditional regard that’s going to provide that safety insecurity they are not going to talk back they are always going to be there,” said Taylor.

Animal charity says in most of their animal hoarding cases the trauma often comes from the loss of a loved one. When addressing animal hoarding issues experts say it should be approached with compassion.

“Check on your neighbors check on your loved ones if you suspect somebody has a problem. Experts say the issues surrounding animal hoarding should be addressed with compassion.” Instead of shaming others for doing these things and letting them know there is help out here, it takes a lot of patience,” said Taylor.

Animal charity tries to reach out to the community each year on the issue and recommends checking on loved ones and family if you suspect animal hoarding may be a possibility.

Clinical counseling and wellness- canfield says a sign of animal hoarding behavior may be a person who is distant, reclusive, and isolated.