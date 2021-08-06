How do you protect yourself in the midst of concert season as COVID cases rise?

(WKBN) – As cases of COVID-19 rise, people might be wondering how they can do what they enjoy, like going to concerts, while still being safe.

Dr. Munir Shah, a local infectious disease specialist, said the best thing to do is to get the vaccine, keep your distance, wear a mask if possible and wash your hands.

“We will make this pandemic go away in the next few months to a year as long as we come forward and take the vaccine, including the booster doses if required. We should all come forward and take the booster too,” Dr. Shah said.

On Saturday, there will be a Billy Joel cover band at Firestone Farms. Columbiana city manager Lance Willard is expecting at least 3,000 people to attend.

“It’s just a fun time. It’s very relaxed. It’s not so loud that you can’t hear yourself talk and it’s free. You can come out and enjoy a concert for free and get outdoors, weather’s beautiful. If you want to get out of the sun, they’ve got some pavilions too,” Willard said.

Tom Mackall is the owner of Firestone Homestead and said people can decide to do what they feel comfortable doing.

“We have restrooms here and we keep them clean. Everything here has been washed off this morning so everything is clean now,” Mackall said.

He said they held concerts last summer in the height of the pandemic but the crowds were smaller.

“Last summer, we had sections of six seats together and people could grab two of them and move out by themselves if they wanted to. A lot of people just stayed in their car and listened to the music,” Mackall said.

He added that some people continue to stay in their cars, even this summer.

On Sunday, rapper Nelly will be at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. JAC Management Group said they will continue to follow any and all government regulations regarding COVID-19. They are and will continue to practice vigorous cleaning procedures and are operating with additional staff and equipment for sanitization purposes. There will also be hand sanitization and wash stations available throughout the facility.

“Make sure you follow as much as the precautions as you can,” Dr. Shah said.