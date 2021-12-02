How candles can be dangerous this time of year

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire can be started by a lot of things, and at this time of year, candles are a huge culprit, especially in this area.

Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost said candles are popular around the holidays, and sometimes people don’t take the proper precautions while lighting them.

He had some tips for keeping safe: don’t leave a candle on a wood table, don’t let the candle burn too low, and keep clutter at least 12 inches away from a lit flame.

Also, watch out for young kids and pets because they can accidentally knock them over.

“One of the common things that happens is people let candles burn down too far, and either the holder or the jar that they’re on, once that candle burns way down, it’s closer to that container or holder that then starts retaining the heat, and it heats up enough and lights whatever it’s sitting on or around on fire,” Frost said.

He also said the best way to protect yourself is to have a smoke detector on every floor with a fresh battery.

When it comes to wax burners, they are safer, but anything with a heating element can cause a fire.