How businesses in The Valley plan to reopen

(WYTV) – Word is finally in on when restaurants, bars, salons and barbershops will open, but it won’t be back to “normal” just yet.

It’s sort of the first sign of getting back to a life we know. On May 15, hair and nail salons, spas and barbershops will be allowed to reopen.

Restaurants will also be allowed to open their outdoor dining areas.

Then, on May 21 dining inside the restaurant will be allowed, but it doesn’t come without restrictions and fewer people allowed in at a time.

For restaurants, groups must be of 10 people or less. Tables must be 6 feet apart or have a barrier between them, meaning booths, or a plexiglass wall can be used too.

There will be no self serve buffets or salad bars.

Restaurant workers must wear masks, and as a customer, be ready to be asked to do the same by the business.

As for salons, only the person who has the appointment will be allowed in, unless it’s a child.

Massages are also not yet allowed.

On Thursday, Governor DeWine said none of this comes without risk, but it is the first step to set the plan of reopening in motion.

Businesses have been waiting weeks for answers.

Business owners we talked to said there are still some unanswered questions but they have plans in place to follow guidelines the governor gives and keep customers safe.

“We’re going to continue sanitizing after each guest. Sanitize each station, using a new smock one every guest,” said owner of Casal’s De Salon and Spa, Paul Ciarniello.

“It’s going to be hard no one has been in this situation ever. So we really don’t know…We don’t have anything to follow. We don’t have anything to go by. So were just going to make sure we follow the state guidelines and go from there,” said Wayla Agee, owner of El Cowboy Tex Mex Grill and Saloon.

For some, they have to decide if the benefits of reopening outweigh the financial costs having limited service. A few of them, like the Magic Tree Pub in Boardman started remodeling projects, so opening on the 15th is still up in the air for them.

Even with the changes the response from all business owners we talked to was that they miss their customers and clients and they’re ready to have them back.