(WKBN) – Housing prices continue to steadily rise throughout the Mahoning Valley to a point where we’re seeing double-digit percentage increases from a year ago.

Here are the latest home sales numbers from May — the percentages being the increase from May of last year. In Mahoning County, the average cost of a house was $203,000, up 15.8%. In Columbiana County, it was $201,000, up 14.2%. Trumbull County’s average price was $173,000, up 11.5%.

Niles realtor Jason Altobelli doesn’t think prices have peaked yet.

“There’s still a lot of demand, and until that demand either subsides or more homes come online, you’re still chasing it up, in my opinion, as far as prices go,” he said.

Altobelli says he recently sold a house in Girard that had 18 offers in three days. He also sold another house in Howland for $30,000 above the asking price.