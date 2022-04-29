YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown officers have had a pretty busy week with at least a half dozen shootings across the city. We spoke with two different victims whose houses were shot at.

The sound of gunfire has been a familiar sound across the city of Youngstown this week. One woman we talked to awoke to the sound of gunshots at her home on the South Side.

“It just stunned me. I just fell on the floor off my bed, and when I did that I had to collect my thoughts and then call 911,” said Lajena Solomon.

Solomon believes her safety is in jeopardy.

“This gunfire needs to stop. Our community needs to wake up, these kids need to wake up because this is wrong,” she said.

Another man says he feels violated. Joseph Hartsfield heard gunshots from the front of his house late Wednesday.

“To me, it really wasn’t too much scary because, like I said, I was disoriented. I didn’t really know what was going on. I feel more or less violated,” he said.

Hartsfield believes this act of violence was a mistake.

“I guarantee they know it was the wrong person’s house. It was the wrong person’s house,” he said. “If I’m not in that type of life, then why bring it to my door?”

Earlier this week, police said they do not believe this recent string of violence is connected. They have yet to find any possible leads on suspects.