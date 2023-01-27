YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The historic house that serves as the residence for Youngstown State University’s president was badly damaged by water around Christmas and has delayed the interim president from moving in.

A water pipe broke at the Pollock House on Wick Avenue during the Christmas deep freeze. President Jim Tressel and his wife had just moved out.

A dumpster could be seen next to the house on Friday as contractors make repairs. The repairs should be done in three weeks.

Interim President Dr. Helen Lafferty is staying at the Double Tree Hotel downtown.

The house is one of the last remaining Wick Avenue mansions, having been built in 1891.