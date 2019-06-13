House total loss after fire in Mercer County

Local News

Firefighters from 15 departments came to help fight the fire in Wolf Township

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:55 PM EDT

WOLF CREEK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) - A home in Mercer County is a total loss after a huge fire Wednesday afternoon.

It started just after 4:30 p.m. at the house on Gilmore Road.

Firefighters from 15 departments came to help fight it. Crews were there in eight minutes.

One person was treated for breathing in smoke but is doing OK.

There's no word on how the fire started.

