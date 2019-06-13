House total loss after fire in Mercer County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WOLF CREEK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) - A home in Mercer County is a total loss after a huge fire Wednesday afternoon.

It started just after 4:30 p.m. at the house on Gilmore Road.

Firefighters from 15 departments came to help fight it. Crews were there in eight minutes.

One person was treated for breathing in smoke but is doing OK.

There's no word on how the fire started.