WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the leaders of the Ohio Redistricting Commission was in town Monday afternoon to attend a fundraiser in Warren.

Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp acknowledged the redistricting process has been “long and complicated.”

He called it a work in progress ahead of the May 28 deadline to set new state legislative maps.

Cupp said dividing the primary elections between May and Aug. has been confusing for voters.

“There is a concern that the turnout for August will be lighter than it would normally be,” said Cupp.

While no dates have been set yet, Cupp says the primary for the state legislative race will likely be held on Aug. 2.