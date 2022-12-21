WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren.

According to a police report, a 30-year-old man told police that he was in his bedroom on Third St. SW at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday when he heard gunfire and saw a bullet come through his bedroom wall.

When the man went downstairs, he found more bullet holes in a first-floor wall.

Police found six bullet holes in the house. They also found two rifle casings, two 9 mm casings and a firearm flashlight laser along the street in front of the house.

All evidence was collected and a report was filed.