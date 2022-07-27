(WKBN) – After 13 years, Delphi retirees are seeing action on pension relief after the House passed the pension deal.

On Wednesday, the House passed the Susan Muffley Act, which would restore the terminated pensions of over 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees. It’s one of the biggest legislative actions on the issue since the retirees lost their pension when GM declared bankruptcy in 2009.

Representative Tim Ryan spoke in favor of the legislature during the House debate.

“It’s about American citizens that did everything right and they showed up one day in the middle of a bankruptcy,” said Ryan.

Bruce Gump, a spokesperson for the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association said there are a lot of things that a bill 13 years down the road can’t fix.

“There’s a lot of people that have passed on and died without having the benefit that they earned,” said Gump.

But the passage in the House is a huge start.

“There’s a lot they can’t undo but there’s a lot of things they can undo and they are doing that,” said Gump.

The spouses that were left out or had reduced pensions would be corrected and beneficiaries who already started receiving some benefits would receive a lump sum of the difference.

There are over 5,000 affected retirees in Ohio. Gump said if the bill is passed it would give him and other retirees peace of mind.

“Having the income to be able to support my family for the rest of my life,” said Gump.

But it also brings him peace in knowing the government is addressing his grievance.

“It took a long time it should never have taken this long. It should have never happened to begin with but we did what we were allowed to do under the constitution and it worked,” said Gump.

Gump’s work is far from over as the association will keep meeting with senators and encourage endorsement of the bill as it passes through the Senate.