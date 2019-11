FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – A fire in Farrell early Wednesday caused a lot of damage to a house.

Flames broke out just after 1 a.m. at a house in the 1000 block of Dakota Street, near Indiana Avenue.

Someone did live in the house, but we don’t know if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

Most of the damage appeared to be on the upper floors of the house. There is a large hole in the roof and charred siding could be seen from the outside.