YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.

It happened just after 5:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue.

The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The Youngstown Fire Department responded to the scene and the cause of the fire is still unknown.