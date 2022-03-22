First responders on the scene tell us one person was trapped in the front bedroom

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – Fire crews responded to an occupied house fire on Rupple Road early Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene tell us one person was trapped in the front bedroom.

The call came in just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to Austintown Fire Chief Andrew Frost, the resident was pulled from the home by neighbors and taken to a local hospital. He said the injuries do not appear to be serious.

The chief said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.