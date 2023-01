CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were on scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road.

The fire was on the 7900 block of Tippecanoe Road. Tippecanoe Road has since reopened, but was closed from Leffingwell Road to Western Reserve Road.

The Cardinal Joint Fire District says no one was in the fire and the house was evacuated. Boardman Fire Department also assisted on scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire.