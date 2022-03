NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon in Newton Falls.

Crews were called about 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Bandorr Road.

The people that live there made it out safely with their dog.

Lt. Jared Svette said the fire started while work was being done on a gas grill inside the garage.

It took crews about 30 minutes to fight the flames.

The fire is considered accidental, Svette said.