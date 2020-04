The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – A house was destroyed by fire in East Palestine Tuesday while the homeowner was away.

The fire broke out about 4:30 a.m. at a house in the 5300 block of State Route 170.

When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

No injures were reported.

The cause is under investigation.