House damaged in Youngstown fire on south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the second time in one week, a vacant house was damaged by fire late Sunday on the city’s south side.

Crews were called around 11:30 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of Glenaven Avenue, off of Oak Hill Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the house and spread quickly. They said both fires seem suspicious.

A firefighter suffered a burn to his hand battling the fire.

The gas and electric companies were called in to shut off utilities to the house.

According to neighbors, the house has been a haven for cockroaches for years. They are now worried the roaches will find new places to hide after they scattered onto the street during the fire.

Fire officials said the homeowner lives in Burbank, California.