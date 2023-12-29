POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one dog has died following a fire Friday at a Poland Township home that has prompted a response from several fire departments.

Crews arrived around 9 a.m. to a home on the 2300 block of Shetland Lane to find a heavy fire and quickly put in a call for mutual aid.

Crews from nine different departments worked together to get the fire out.

No one was injured, but a dog in the house has died.

“I’ve lost everything. It’s like a dream. It’s like a dream I’m waiting to wake up from,” said John Giannios, Jr., homeowner.

Giannios woke up not knowing what the next few hours would entail. He noticed his refrigerator was off, plugged it into a different outlet and smelled smoke within minutes.

“I went down to the basement and my appliances, my dryer was all engulfed in smoke and fire,” Giannios said.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, locating the fire was difficult.

“We believed it was a basement fire but access was limited because of an addition that was built, and we couldn’t see. Our visibility was very poor on the first floor and in the basement,” said Fire Chief Connor O’Hallorhan. “There was so much heavy smoke. It’s rough for any animal or human to live.”

“I live with my daughter and her husband and my granddaughter. They are all safe. I know that everything is replaceable, but my dog is not,” Giannios said.

Giannios said he has some outstanding and caring neighbors who immediately gave him clothes after getting out of the house.

The family is staying in a hotel right now while they put the pieces of their lives back together.

“Make sure your home is safe. Check all your wiring. Make sure it’s good. Don’t mess around. And if you see something, get out,” Giannios said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.