1 taken to hospital after house fire in Warren

The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage

Photo credit: Warren Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 204

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Everyone inside a house in Warren made it out after flames tore through the structure.

Crews were called to the house in the 100 block of Comstock Ave. NE early early Friday evening.

According to the captain on scene, the fire was in one of the bedrooms. The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout.

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The family has relocated from the scene and firefighters are boarding up the house.

A cause is being investigated.

