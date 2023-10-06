HUBBARD TWP. (WKBN) – Seven fire departments responded to a garage fire in Hubbard Township late Friday.

Firefighters first got the call just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block Pothour Wheeler Road.

Liberty Fire Chief Douglas Theobald says they believe the fire started after an antique Pontiac GTO backfired in the garage after it had stalled.

Theobald says the garage was well built, so fire damage was contained to the garage. He says the home does have shared attic space, so smoke did travel into the main living area.

No one was hurt.