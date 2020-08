Four departments were called to the fire

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in Hermitage.

Four departments were called out about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a fire at a house in the 800 block of South Hermitage Road.

Flames were coming from the roof of the house.

No one was there at the time of the fire and it’s not clear if anyone lives at the house.