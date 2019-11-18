House damaged by fire in E. Lackawannock Twp.

East End Fire Chief Bill Finley said he believes the fire was accidental

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Crews worked to control a fire Monday at a house in East Lackawannock Township.

Flames broke out about 6:40 a.m. at a house along Mercer-New Willmington Road (Route 158).

Flames were showing when crews arrived.

Firefighters say the flames started on the outside of the house and extended up into the eaves. Some fire went inside the house.

Everyone inside got out safely.

Crews were called in from neighboring departments to help battle the fire.

The cause is under investigation. East End Fire Chief Bill Finley said he believes it was accidental.