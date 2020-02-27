Hot Rod Super Nationals moves to new location in Boardman

Local News

Also new this year, entry to the event is free

by: Chelsea Simeon

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Hot Rod Super Nationals is moving to Boardman this year.

The Super Nationals will take place at the Southern Park Mall on Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1. The event runs from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hot Rod Super Nationals made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The event returned to the Canfield Fairgrounds in 2018, though after-party cruises have taken place at the mall.

Also new this year, tickets won’t be sold. Both admission and participation in the show are free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com