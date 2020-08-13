Hot dog cart owner gives away free lunches in Boardman to help parents in need

The giveaway was hosted by Ryan Puskas of R & JJ's Treasure Dogs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Thursday in Boardman, a local businessman decided to give away free hot dogs to kids, hoping to bring a smile to both the kids and their parents.

The giveaway was hosted by Ryan Puskas of R & JJ’s Treasure Dogs.

He set up his hot dog stand off of Southern Boulevard after being laid off because of the pandemic.

Puskas bought the hot dog cart for $100 and started selling to make some money. Now, he wants to give back.

“I know how hard it was for me at the beginning and I know I wasn’t the only person in the same boat, so we’re all together. We all come together and work together as a team, you know, we can all get through this,” he said.

Puskas’ stand sells regular hot dogs and chili dogs.

He was giving away free Little Hug fruit drinks too as part of the promotion.