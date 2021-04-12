Hostess recalls some SnoBalls due to undeclared allergen

The products were sold to stores across the U.S.

(WKBN) – Hostess is recalling some of its SnoBalls due to an undeclared allergen.

The company became aware that certain SnoBalls were inadvertently put in packaging for Hostess Chocolate CupCakes, which does not list coconut, an ingredient in SnoBalls, as an allergen.

The products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores and distributors throughout the United States.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

The single-serve SnoBalls were manufactured on March 13, 2021 with a Best By date of May 27, 2021. The Item UPC is 888109010096 and the Batch is I031221000.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

No other varieties of Hostess SnoBalls are affected.