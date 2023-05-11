(WKBN)- On Thursday, Trumbull Regional and Sharon Regional Medical Centers will unveil upgrades to their in-patient floors.

The upgrades will allow for all-private rooms for in-patient stays.

In Sharon, they will also show off the new Pain Center and Sleep Center. The floors will be unveiled in Sharon at 11 a.m.

The floors at Trumbull Regional Medical Center will be revealed at 1 p.m.

The goal is to allow more time for patients and less time in managing equipment. Both Trumbull and Sharon will also showcase new, state-of-the art dialysis equipment that will soon be used.