Horse therapy expanding to help veterans with PTSD

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Reiki is a type of therapy you may have never heard of.

The therapy is a hands-on natural healing treatment that uses universal life force energy, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It is used for relaxation, stress reduction and symptom relief to help improve overall health and well-being.

Although Reiki is most commonly performed by licensed providers, a farm in Deerfield, Ohio is using horses to treat patients and now they are expanding to help veterans with PTSD.

Ruth Friend, a licensed clinical counselor says the Amoroso Equestrian Center has been treating patients with the therapy for years.

“To me, it was very visceral I could feel it. I could feel it going up and down.”

A patient, Kristen Klaus says it was an emotional experience.

“For me, it was very emotional. I cried a lot.”

Farm owner and Reiki provider Paul Amoroso says the tears can be happy ones.

“Well over half the people cry, or sob and a lot of times its tears of relief, healing tears or tears of joy.”

Amoroso says they treat patients with Equine Energy Therapy.

“If he has a halter on he knows we’re going to do an energy treatment.”

