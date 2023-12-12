AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A jockey who police previously said was involved in an incident at Hollywood Gaming Race Course in November had his charge reduced in court on Monday.

According to court records, Christian Pilares-Moyohulica, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct, amended from assault in an Austintown court.

Previous reports said that a jockey told police that Pilares-Moyohulica assaulted him.

Pilares-Moyohulica was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but he did not have to serve any because 26 of those days were suspended and he received credit for four days that he already served in jail.

Pilares-Moyohulica had to pay $220 in fines and court costs, according to court records.