WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A horse is dead after a truck and buggy collided early Monday morning.

The accident happened on Mercer-New Wilmington Road around 5 a.m. Monday. Pennsylvania State Police say the truck rear-ended the buggy. The buggy was destroyed and the truck appears to have front-end damage.

The driver of the buggy was taken to UPMC Jameson for minor injuries.