AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local brewery hosted a benefit on Sunday to raise money for the American Heart Association

Paladin Brewery in Austintown hosted “Hops for the Heart.” All proceeds from the day are going to the American Heart Association.

There were raffles, beer and laughs shared among friends. Everyone was invited out to support a good cause.

Amy Kren, a heart attack survivor at the age of 38, was there.

“It’s very important to bring awareness to others, share my story. I’m hoping I could save at least one life,” Kren said.

Kren says it’s important to recognize the signs of a heart attack, which can include the following symptoms, according to the American Heart Association:

Chest discomfort

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body

Shortness of breath

Cold sweat

Nausea

Lightheadedness

If you suspect you or someone else is having a heart attack, don’t hesitate to call 911.