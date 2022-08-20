YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown announced Saturday it’s rescheduling its season opener.

“Steel Magnolias” will now run Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional showing on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

The play was scheduled to run Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4. It was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to an illness in the cast.

The theater said its accessibility construction project that adds a ramp for wheelchair and walker users has experienced delays.

More information is available on the theater’s website.