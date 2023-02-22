YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is announcing this year’s honorees.

The award recognizes people who are helping local kids and families.

This year’s HOPE honorees are:

Robert Berk of Berk Enterprises

Becky Keck of SMARTS

Sister Patricia McNicholas of the Ursuline Sisters

Stephanie Mathews of Luxe Loft

Brenda Rider, former found of “A Way with Words” Foundation

The winner will be announced at Wine for Hope in April.

The winner will be announced at Wine for Hope in April.